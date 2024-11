Munster will look to get back to winning ways this evening when they welcome the Lions to Thomond Park for a 7-35 kick-off.

Connacht also face South African opposition when they host the Bulls at the Dexcom from half-5.

Leinster made it 7 wins from 7 after they defeated Ulster in a bonus point win at Ravenhill by 27 points to 20.

That result leaves Leo Cullen's side 6 points clear at the top of the U-R-C table.