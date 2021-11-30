Munster waiting to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa

Munster are waiting on the results of a third batch of PCR tests to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa.

A travelling party of 38 remains in Cape Town, but ten of those are in isolation after testing positive during yesterday’s round of PCR tests.

Those cleared from this morning’s tests will be allowed travel back to Ireland.

Advertisement

However, even with negative PCR tests they’ll have to isolate for ten days upon their return.

===

Duane Vermeulen’s Ulster debut has been delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The South African number-8 produced a positive test after his arrival into Belfast.

Vermeulen won’t train with Ulster this week, but it’s hoped he’ll integrate with the squad ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup trip to Clermont.