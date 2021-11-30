Advertisement
Sport

Munster waiting to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa

Nov 30, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Munster waiting to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa Munster waiting to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa
Share this article

Munster are waiting on the results of a third batch of PCR tests to discover who will be allowed leave South Africa.

A travelling party of 38 remains in Cape Town, but ten of those are in isolation after testing positive during yesterday’s round of PCR tests.

Those cleared from this morning’s tests will be allowed travel back to Ireland.

Advertisement

However, even with negative PCR tests they’ll have to isolate for ten days upon their return.

===

Duane Vermeulen’s Ulster debut has been delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The South African number-8 produced a positive test after his arrival into Belfast.

Vermeulen won’t train with Ulster this week, but it’s hoped he’ll integrate with the squad ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup trip to Clermont.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus