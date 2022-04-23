Munster victorious at Ulster

First half tries from Stephen Archer and Keith Earls helped Munster win in Belfast for the first time in nearly six years last night.

They beat Ulster 24-17 at Kingspan Stadium to go third in the U-R-C table.

Connacht and Leinster are both in action in South Africa today.

The former are in Johannesburg to face the Emirates Lions.

While Leinster are in Durban to play the Cell C Sharks.

France remain on course for a Grand Slam showdown with England next week in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

They ran in five tries in a 33-points to 5 drubbing of Wales in Cardiff.

This evening, Italy play host to Scotland.