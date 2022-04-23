Advertisement
Sport

Munster victorious at Ulster

Apr 23, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Munster victorious at Ulster Munster victorious at Ulster
Share this article

First half tries from Stephen Archer and Keith Earls helped Munster win in Belfast for the first time in nearly six years last night.

They beat Ulster 24-17 at Kingspan Stadium to go third in the U-R-C table.

Connacht and Leinster are both in action in South Africa today.

Advertisement

The former are in Johannesburg to face the Emirates Lions.

While Leinster are in Durban to play the Cell C Sharks.

====

Advertisement

France remain on course for a Grand Slam showdown with England next week in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

They ran in five tries in a 33-points to 5 drubbing of Wales in Cardiff.

This evening, Italy play host to Scotland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus