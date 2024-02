Munster moved up to sixth in the URC table last night, courtesy of a 42-points to 6 bonus point win away to the Scarlets.

Ross Byrne makes his return from an arm injury this afternoon in the battle of the URC’s top two.

Leinster’s game with Benetton at the RDS kicks off at 3.

And Cathal Forde is back in the Connacht centre for their game away to Cardiff from 5.15.