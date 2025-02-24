Munster trio sign new contracts

Munster trio John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley and Fionn Gibbons have all signed new contracts.

Ryan and Wycherley have signed one and two year extensions respectively.

Gibbons will become the fifth Academy player moving up to the senior squad next season.

Munster Rugby press release:

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to announce new contracts for Fineen Wycherley, John Ryan and Fionn Gibbons.

Wycherley signs a two-year deal, Ryan signs a one-year contract and Gibbons becomes the fifth Academy player moving up to the senior squad next season.

West Cork lock Wycherley, whose brother Josh also signed a two-year extension this month, has scored eight tries in 121 Munster appearances since making his debut in 2017.

The Bantry Bay RFC man won a Leinster Schools Senior Cup with Cistercian College Roscrea in 2015 and joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2017.

The 27-year-old won the British & Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017 and lined out for the Ireland U20s in the 6 Nations and World Rugby Championship.

Wycherley was awarded Academy Player of the Year in 2018 and established himself as a key member of the squad in 2018/19, making 16 appearances.

He was a fixture in the squad for the following three campaigns, making 21 appearances on average per season and earning a senior Ireland cap against the USA in July 2021.

After missing a large chunk of the 2022/23 season with a shoulder injury, Wycherley returned at the end of January 2023 and featured prominently as Munster won the URC title.

He earned his 100th Munster cap against Ulster in November 2023 and is in a rich vein of form this season, playing in 15 of Munster's 16 games so far this year.

He was called up to the Ireland A squad for yesterday's clash against England A in Bristol.

Tighthead prop Ryan has made 238 Munster appearances to date, scoring six tries and is fifth on the all-time list of record appearance holders for the province.

From Berrings in Cork, Ryan is a 24-cap Ireland international and has already made 15 appearances so far this campaign.

The former Muskerry RFC and CBC prop made his Munster debut in 2011 and earned his first Ireland cap in 2016 before winning the Grand Slam in 2018.

He played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and made his 150th Munster appearance against Ulster in 2020.

A hectic 2022/23 season saw the 36-year-old line out for Wasps in England, earn a URC winners medal with Munster and reach a Super Rugby Pacific final with the Chiefs in New Zealand.

That campaign saw Ryan make his 200th Munster appearance in December 2022, becoming the 13th player to reach the landmark.

Since returning to the province permanently in 2023, Ryan has made 33 appearances for Munster.

Centre/winger Gibbons will move up from the Academy to the senior squad this summer on a one-year development contract.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2022, scoring three tries in four appearances, Gibbons plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster RFC and has made two senior appearances to date.

He becomes the fifth Academy player moving up to the senior squad for next season with senior contracts already confirmed for winger Shay McCarthy, lock Evan O’Connell, back-row forward Ruadhán Quinn and prop Kieran Ryan.

The 22-year-old returned to team training this week after recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained last season.

Capable of playing in the centre and on the wing, Gibbons joined the Academy in 2022 after coming up through the ranks at Castleknock College.

He made his Munster debut against Connacht in October 2022 and featured against the Sharks last season.