Munster trio sign contract extensions

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett and Liam Coombes have all signed contract extensions with the province.

Kleyn, who won the World Cup with South Africa last month, and Hodnett have both signed two-year extensions with Coombes signing a one-year deal.

The province also confirmed that RG Snyman will depart Munster for a new playing opportunity on completion of his contract at the end of the season.

Named Munster Men’s Player of the Year for 2022/23, Kleyn made his first appearance of the campaign against Leinster at the weekend.

He has played 137 games for Munster since making his debut against Scarlets in 2016.

Last year was a standout campaign as he made 24 starts, more than anyone else in the squad, including 19 starts in-a-row to finish the season as Munster clinched the URC title.

Clonakilty RFC man Hodnett has also signed a two-year deal after a superb 2022/23 campaign.

He scored three tries in 20 appearances last season, including the match-winning score against Stormers in the URC final.

A UCC RFC clubman, Hodnett came up through the Munster Academy. He has made 45 appearances since his debut in 2020 and also featured for Emerging Ireland last year.

Liam Coombes, who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, has signed a new one-year deal.

The Skibbereen RFC man played schools rugby with CBC and lines out with Garryowen FC in the AIL.

He can play on the wing and in the centre and has six tries in 19 Munster appearances since his debut in 2018.

Coombes touched down against Leinster and Lions last year with his brilliant solo effort against Lions securing a bonus-point win.

A hugely popular figure at the province, Snyman won his second World Cup with the Springboks last month.

He has twice returned from long-term injuries during his time at Munster and played an important role last season, making six appearances in the province’s charge to the URC title.

He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a chest/shoulder injury.