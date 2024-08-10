Advertisement
Sport

Munster today begin Interprovincial Championship campaign

Aug 10, 2024 10:24 By radiokerrysport
Munster today begin Interprovincial Championship campaign
Share this article

Munster today begin their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship campaign.

Tarbert's Muirne Wall starts for the province against Ulster while Tralee's Emma Dunican is on the bench.

Kick off at Virgin Media Park is at 2.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Defeat for Kerry FC
Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
2 Kerry teams in action from noon
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Kerry teams in action from noon
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Dingle Races continue today
Defeat for Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus