Munster today begin Interprovincial Championship campaign

Munster today begin their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship campaign.
Tarbert's Muirne Wall starts for the province against Ulster while Tralee's Emma Dunican is on the bench.
Kick off at Virgin Media Park is at 2.30.
