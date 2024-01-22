Munster to return to Northampton

Leinster and Munster will face familiar opposition in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Leo Cullen's men will look to repeat Saturday's 27-10 victory over the Leicester Tigers when the sides meet again in the knockout stages in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Graham Rowntree's charges will be looking for revenge when they go to the Northampton Saints.

Elsewhere, Ulster and Connacht have discovered their fates in the Challenge Cup.

The Westerners will travel to Pau in the last 16 while Ulster make the trip to Montpellier.

All those games will take place on the first weekend in April.