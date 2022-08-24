Advertisement
Sport

Munster To Play Springboks At Pairc Ui Chaiomh

Aug 24, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Munster To Play Springboks At Pairc Ui Chaiomh Munster To Play Springboks At Pairc Ui Chaiomh
Share this article

Munster are set to face World champions South Africa at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday November 10th.

The Springboks play Ireland in Dublin the previous Saturday, November 5th, and following discussions with Munster Rugby, the Cork County Board have requested that the match be played at the 45 thousand seater venue.

The GAA's Central Council will consider the request.

Advertisement

There is precedent for the use of Pairc Ui Chaoimh for non GAA related activity - a tribute soccer match for the late Liam Miller was staged there in 2018

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus