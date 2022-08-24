Munster To Play Springboks At Pairc Ui Chaiomh

Munster are set to face World champions South Africa at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday November 10th.

The Springboks play Ireland in Dublin the previous Saturday, November 5th, and following discussions with Munster Rugby, the Cork County Board have requested that the match be played at the 45 thousand seater venue.

The GAA's Central Council will consider the request.

There is precedent for the use of Pairc Ui Chaoimh for non GAA related activity - a tribute soccer match for the late Liam Miller was staged there in 2018