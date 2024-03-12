Advertisement
Sport

Munster to host All Blacks

Mar 12, 2024 12:21 By radiokerrysport
Munster to host All Blacks
Munster Rugby has confirmed the province will take on an All Blacks selection in November.

The game will take place at Thomond Park on November 2nd,

Ireland are scheduled to play New Zealand in Dublin the following weekend.

