Advertisement
Sport

Munster to face World Champions in Cork according to reports

Aug 23, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Munster to face World Champions in Cork according to reports Munster to face World Champions in Cork according to reports
Share this article

Pairc Ui Choimh is being lined up to host the rugby world cup champions South Africa.

The Irish Examiner report that Munster have requested the use of the Cork GAA Stadium to host the Springboks on November 10th.

Cork GAA have put in a formal request to Croke Park and a decision is due this weekend.

Advertisement

Munster are keen to bring the glamour tie to Cork given the 45000 capacity, but will still host the game in the smaller Thomond Park if permission isn't granted.

The World Champions face Ireland in the Aviva Stadium just 5 days before the clash against Munster

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus