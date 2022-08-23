Munster to face World Champions in Cork according to reports

Pairc Ui Choimh is being lined up to host the rugby world cup champions South Africa.

The Irish Examiner report that Munster have requested the use of the Cork GAA Stadium to host the Springboks on November 10th.

Cork GAA have put in a formal request to Croke Park and a decision is due this weekend.

Munster are keen to bring the glamour tie to Cork given the 45000 capacity, but will still host the game in the smaller Thomond Park if permission isn't granted.

The World Champions face Ireland in the Aviva Stadium just 5 days before the clash against Munster