Munster's defeat to Ulster last night sees them face Leinster in curtain raiser to this evening's Interprovincial Football Series Finale at Croke Park.

Ulster beat Munster 23-points to 2-11 last night, while while Connacht demolished Leinster in the evening’s opening fixture.

Connacht face Ulster in the Cup Final tonight at 7.30.

Advertisement

Leinster and Munster will meet at 5.30 in the Shield Final.