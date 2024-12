Austin Stacks are the AIB Munster Intermediate Club football champions.

The final saw them defeat Aherlow, Tipperary in Mallow by 7-8 to 0-2.

Stacks, in very windy conditions, led 1-6 to no score at half-time. Paddy Lane was the goalscorer.

Cian Purcell notched a second half hat trick of goals, with Joe O'Connor, Sean Quilter and Shane O'Callaghan also netting.