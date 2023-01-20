Munster teams named for weekend outings

The Munster side has been named ahead of Sunday’s final Champions Cup Pool match against Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Wallon (3.15 Irish time.)

There are two changes to the Munster team that beat Northampton Saints last week as John Ryan and John Hodnett come into the pack.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Ben Healy and Malakai Fekitoa join the squad as replacements.

The backline is unchanged with Craig Casey and Joey Carbery resuming their half-back partnership.

Jack Crowley has recovered from an ankle injury to keep his place at inside centre alongside Antoine Frisch.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell are joined in the front row by John Ryan with Roman Salanoa moving to the replacements.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start together in the engine room with John Hodnett coming into the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Malakai Fekitoa is in line for his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster off the bench with Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy set for their first appearances in the competition this season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa.

Leinster have made 3 changes to their starting lineup for tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92.

Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan and Joe McCarthy all come into the pack with Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird and Ross Molony all making way.

Leo Cullen's side are already assured of their passage to the last 16 thanks to last weekend's 35 point win over Gloucester.

Elsewhere, Ulster know they need a win over Sale Sharks tomorrow if they're to have any hope of progressing to the next stage.

Dan McFarland has made 8 changes to the team that was beaten by La Rochelle last time out.

Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns return to the backline while Alan O'Connor will captain the side in the absence of Iain Henderson.

Connacht have made 6 changes as they face Newcastle Falcons in the Challenge Cup with fit again Adam Byrne returning to the starting lineup.

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 clash with Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway (KO 1pm)

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has made one change to the starting XV which secured a 26-17 victory over Leinster last weekend.

Kate Flannery comes into the side at inside-centre with the Tipperary Woman set for her first start for Munster after making her debut from the bench against Ulster.

Elsewhere, it’s the same pack which started last Saturday. Róisín Ormond packs down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy in the front-row with Clodagh O’Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.

The back-row consists of vice-captain Dororthy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Muirne Wall and captain Nicole Cronin continue their half-back partnership from last week while Flannery and Stephanie Nunan partner up in the centre. The back-three will be made up of Alana McInerney, Aoife Doyle and Aoife Corey.

Among the replacements, Sarah Garrett is in line for her first appearance of this season’s campaign.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (C), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC).