Advertisement
Sport

Munster team named; Kerryman in line for European debut

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Munster team named; Kerryman in line for European debut Munster team named; Kerryman in line for European debut
Share this article

Kerry’s Jack Daly is in line to make his European debut in Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse tomorrow.

The Currans native is among the replacements for the tie at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Stephen Archer starting at tighthead prop on his 247th Munster appearance. Archer moves level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance holders, behind Donncha O’Callaghan (268).

Advertisement

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Advertisement

O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.

James Ryan has been named in the Leinster team for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter final against Leicester at Welford Road tomorrow.

The Ireland lock makes his first appearance since he was concussed in Ireland's Six Nations game against England.

Advertisement

It's the only change from the side which completed a last 16 win over Connacht.

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus