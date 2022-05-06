Munster team named; Kerryman in line for European debut

Kerry’s Jack Daly is in line to make his European debut in Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse tomorrow.

The Currans native is among the replacements for the tie at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Stephen Archer starting at tighthead prop on his 247th Munster appearance. Archer moves level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance holders, behind Donncha O’Callaghan (268).

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.

James Ryan has been named in the Leinster team for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter final against Leicester at Welford Road tomorrow.

The Ireland lock makes his first appearance since he was concussed in Ireland's Six Nations game against England.

It's the only change from the side which completed a last 16 win over Connacht.

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster.