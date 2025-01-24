Munster team named; Hanrahan back for Connacht

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 10 clash against Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Four Academy players are included with full-back Ben O’Connor making his first start for Munster on his eighth appearance for the province.

Academy hooker Danny Sheahan, who plays his AIL rugby with Cork Constitution and is a former PBC student, is included among the replacements and set for his senior debut.

There are six changes to the side that faced Northampton last week as O’Connor, Shane Daly, Billy Burns and Ethan Coughlan come into the backline with Tom Ahern and captain Jack O’Donoghue starting in the pack.

O’Connor, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Daly start in the back three with Daly available having completed the graduated return-to-play protocols.

It will be a first URC appearance with Munster for Kilgallen after his two-try competitive debut for the province in the Champions Cup last week.

Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell continue their centre partnership for the fourth successive game with Coughlan and Burns in the half-backs.

Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Tom Ahern in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes start in the back row with Kendellen’s two-year contract extension confirmed earlier this week.

Sheahan, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and John Ryan are the front row replacements with Academy lock Evan O’Connell, Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.

It was announced earlier this week that O’Connell will move up to the senior squad on a two-year deal with Hodnett back available for selection after recovering from a leg injury.

Paddy Patterson and Tony Butler are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Niall Scannell was unavailable for selection as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Mike Haley has undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in Northampton last week.

Munster’s international contingent of Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Peter O’Mahony are in Ireland camp.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Evan O’Connell, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, John Hodnett.

