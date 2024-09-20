Munster team named for season opener

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC opener against Connacht at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Hooker Diarmuid Barron captains the side as new signings Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell and Billy Burns all start on their Munster debuts.

Jean Kleyn makes a welcome return from a 10-month absence due to an eye injury and starts in the second row.

Advertisement

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Abrahams, and Shane Daly, who didn’t miss a single minute of URC action last season, on either wing.

There are first-time half-back and centre partnerships as Craig Casey and Billy Burns start together and Alex Nankivell and Farrell partner up in midfield.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Advertisement

Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager provide the front row back-up.

Alex Kendellen, who will captain Emerging Ireland for their upcoming tour, and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover.

Advertisement

Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements with Coughlan and O’Brien also selected in the Emerging Ireland squad.

Munster: Mike Haley; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Billy Burns, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.

Advertisement

Mack Hansen makes his first competitive start for Connacht since suffering a shoulder injury on New Year's day, while three players make their debuts - the new half-back duo of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane, and Piers O’Conor at outside centre.

Ulster meanwhile have named their team to face Glasgow Warriors tomorrow.

New signings Aidan Morgan and Corrie Barrett will make their debuts for the province against the URC champions.