Munster team named for season opener

The Munster team has been named for the URC opener against Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday (5.15pm).

Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan makes his first start for the province and is one of five Academy players included. Edwin Edogbo also starts with Kieran Ryan, Brian Gleeson and Shay McCarthy in line for their senior debuts off the bench.

Andrew Conway starts on his 150th Munster appearance and features in his first competitive fixture since June 2022 after recovering from a knee injury.

Josh Wycherley will make his 50th Munster appearance in the front row with new signing Alex Nankivell among the replacements after arriving from New Zealand last weekend.

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Conway and Calvin Nash on either wing.

Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch form the midfield partnership with Coughlan and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up.

Tom Ahern is set for his first competitive appearance in a year after a shoulder injury sidelined him for a number of months last season.

Gleeson completes the forward cover after scoring two tries against the Barbarians on his first senior appearance last month.

Neil Cronin, Nankivell and McCarthy are the backline replacements with McCarthy also among the tries on his first senior start against the Barbarians during pre-season.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Neil Cronin, Alex Nankivell, Shay McCarthy.

Connacht host Ospreys at the Sportsground tomorrow and Tom Farrell will make his 100th appearance in green.

New signings; Kerry's JJ Hanrahan, Joe Joyce and Andrew Smith are named in the 15.

Ulster face Zebre in Italy tomorrow and they will be captained by hooker Tom Stewart.

Jacob Stockdale, Mike Lowry and Will Addison will also play.

On Sunday, Leinster play Glasgow at Scotstoun and loosehead prop Jack Boyle will make his first competitive start for the province.

Scott Penny captains the side and Academy prop Paddy McCarthy is in line for a debut off the bench.