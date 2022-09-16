Munster team named for season opener

The Munster team has been named for the province’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener in Cardiff on Saturday tomorrow.

The game will see Head Coach Graham Rowntree and the new coaching team take charge of Munster in a competitive fixture for the first time.

Malakai Fekitoa will make his competitive Munster debut after his summer move to the province with the World Cup winner featuring in both pre-season games.

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes on either flank as Fekitoa and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson makes his second Munster start on his eighth appearance for the province with Ben Healy at out-half.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan complete the side.

Dave Kilcoyne is included among the replacements and in line to make his first Munster appearance since February after recovering from a neck injury.

John Hodnett takes his place in the squad for the first time since April as he returns from a knee injury.

In player news, Stephen Archer, Mike Haley and Simon Zebo were all unavailable for selection.

Archer is recovering from a knock, Haley reported stiffness this week and Zebo misses out due to illness.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Malakai Fekitoa, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.