Munster team named for Interprovincial clash with Connacht

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Round 3 clash with Connacht in Dexcom Stadium (2.30).

Munster are top of the table after two games with the maximum of 10 points with a Finals Day coming up in Belfast on Saturday week.

There is just one change to this week's starting 15 as round one debutant Lucia Linn comes in at outside centre for her first Munster start.

The front-row remains unchanged for the third week in a row as Siobhan McCarthy packs down with hooker Beth Buttimer and Eilis Cahill.

Dorothy Wall and Claire Bennett continue their partnership in the second-row as Clodagh O'Halloran, Jane Clohessy and captain Chloe Pearse tie things up at the back of the pack.

Muirne Wall and Kate Flannery continue at scrum-half and out-half while Stephanie Nunan is joined by Lucia Linn in centre.

Alana McInerney, Chisom Ugwueru and Aoife Corey once again make up the back three after a successful outing last weekend.

On the bench, Ireland internationals Nicole Cronin and Eimear Considine are in line for long-awaited returns from injury as they join Emma Dunican, Ciara O'Dwyer, Ciara McLoughlin, Aoibhe O'Flynn, Annakate Cournane and Caitriona Finn.

On the injury front, Enya Breen was unavailable after picking up a knock last weekend.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC), Lucia Linn (Loughborough Lightning), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Tarbert's Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Siobhan McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC), Éilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs) Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Chloe Pearse (C) (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoibhe O’ Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC), Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC and formerly of Iveragh Eagles), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC).