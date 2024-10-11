Munster team named for Croker clash with Leinster

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC round four clash against Leinster at a sold-out Croke Park (5.45pm).

There are four changes and one positional switch to the Munster side that secured a bonus-point win over Ospreys at Virgin Media Park last week.

Three Academy players are included among the replacements, prop Kieran Ryan, flanker Ruadhán Quinn and winger Shay McCarthy.

Fit-again Alex Nankivell returns from a shoulder injury having missed the last two games after a Player of the Match performance against Connacht in the season opener.

Seán O’Brien starts on the wing after returning from Emerging Ireland’s tour to South Africa earlier this week.

Munster’s record appearance-holder Stephen Archer makes his first start of the season on his 286th appearance for the province.

Gavin Coombes returns to the starting XV at no.8 with Jack O’Donoghue moving to blindside flanker.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and O’Brien on either wing.

Nankivell and Tom Farrell start together in midfield for the second time with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continuing their half-back partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side.

Diarmuid Barron, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up. Shannon’s Kieran Ryan is in line for his fourth senior appearance.

Tom Ahern is included among the replacements after recovering from an ankle injury sustained against Ulster in June.

Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn is also included among the replacements after completing the return to play protocols.

Conor Murray, Tony Butler and Academy winger Shay McCarthy are the backline replacements.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has made three changes to his side - James Ryan returns to the starting 15, and will partner former Munster man RG Snyman in the second row, with Lee Barron coming into the front row.

There's one change in the backline, with Liam Turner starting on the wing.

Ulster and Connacht meanwhile have also named their sides for tomorrow's interpro at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster boss Richie Murphy has made seven changes, with Jude Postlethwaite starting at centre after returning from Emerging Ireland duty, with Ethan McIlroy starting at fullback and John Cooney returning at scrum half.

While in the forwards John Andrew, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell, and Nick Timoney all come into the starting line up.

Connacht have made a number of changes - Joe Joyce and Josh Ioane (PR: Yo-ah-nay) come back into the 15 after recovering from injury, while Sean O'Brien makes his first start of the season.

Paul Boyle and Shayne Bolton meanwhile also come into Pete Wilkins' starting line up.