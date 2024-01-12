Munster team named for Champions Cup outing

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash against RC Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol.

Peter O’Mahony (shoulder), Alex Nankivell (ankle) and Niall Scannell (groin) all return from injury to start the game with six changes and two positional switches to the side that faced Connacht.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley return to the side in the half-backs with John Ryan starting at tighthead prop.

Tom Ahern moves to the second row and Gavin Coombes starts at no.8 with Tadhg Beirne captaining the side.

Full-back Simon Zebo and wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly line out together in an unchanged back three.

Nankivell and Antoine Frisch renew their midfield partnership as Casey and Crowley start together in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Scannell making his first competitive appearance of the campaign.

Ahern and Beirne start together in the engine room as O’Mahony makes his second appearance of the campaign in a back row that also includes John Hodnett and Coombes.

Joey Carbery returns from a wrist injury to take his place among the replacements.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up.

First year Munster Rugby Academy man Brian Gleeson and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Conor Murray, Carbery and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

Oli Jager was unavailable for selection as he continues the return to play protocols.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

James Lowe will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster against Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium.

That's the only change in the backline from the win over Sale Sharks last month.

There are two switches in the forwards from the Sale match - as Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy start, with James Ryan on the bench.

For Connacht, Michael McDonald will make his first start at scrum half in their game against Lyon in France.

Ulster host Toulouse in Belfast and there are three changes in the pack from last month's win over Racing, as Tom Stewart, Kieran Treadwell and Sean Reffell get the nod.