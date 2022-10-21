Advertisement
Munster team named for Aviva showdown

Oct 21, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Munster team named for Aviva showdown
Leinster and Munster have both named their teams ahead of tomorrow's United Rugby Championship meeting at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster, while Ciaran Frawley has been named at full back.

Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Caelan Doris are all included in the pack.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery will start at 9 and 10 for Munster but there's no place for Peter O’Mahony or Tadhg Beirne due to injury.

Jack Crowley's selected at full-back and Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row.

Connacht welcome the Scarlets to the Sportsground this evening for a 7.35 kick off.

