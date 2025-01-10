Munster team named

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s Investec Champions Cup Round 3 clash against Saracens at Thomond Park.

There are three changes to the side that faced Leinster last time out as Jack Crowley, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all return.

Tom Farrell and Niall Scannell are both named in the starting XV having featured in all 12 games so far this season with Farrell making his 13th consecutive start.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either wing.

Ireland internationals Murray and Crowley team up in the half-backs as Rory Scannell and Farrell continue their centre partnership.

Scrum-half Murray returns from an elbow injury for his first Munster appearance since October and earns his 198th cap for the province.

Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and captain Tadhg Beirne completing an unchanged front five.

O’Donoghue returns from a shoulder injury to join Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up with Barron set to make his return from a shoulder injury.

Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Peter O’Mahony was unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from a calf contusion.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Billy Burns, Brian Gleeson.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm with over 20,500 tickets already snapped up.

Leinster have welcomed prop Tadhg Furlong back to their team for Sunday's trip to La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup.

He's recovered from a hamstring strain to start for the first time since October.

Jamie Osborne has been picked to start at full-back with Jordie Barrett named among the replacements alongside RG Snyman.

Sam Prendergast partners Jamison Gibson Park in the half-backs, with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose paired in midfield.

Will Skelton is out for La Rochelle with a ankle injury, while Kerry's Ultan Dillane is named among the replacements.

===

A calf injury has ruled Peter O'Mahony out of Munster's clash with Saracens at Thomond Park tomorrow evening.

But Ian Costello has been able to bring Jack Crowley, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue in to start.

It'll be Murray's first match in over three months, and he joins Crowley in the half-backs.

===

Iain Henderson is back from injury to skipper Ulster against Leicester at Welford Road tomorrow night.

He joins fellow Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu in the second-row.

Zac Ward is back on the left wing, with Aidan Morgan getting the nod to start at out-half.

===

The returning Peter Dooley joins Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the Connacht front-row for their meeting with Lyon in the Challenge Cup at Dexcom Stadium tomorrow.

Cian Prendergast skippers Pete Wilkins' team from blindeside flanker, with Bundee Aki named to start in midfield.