Munster team named

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 opener against Stade Francais at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Shane Daly starts at full-back on his 100th appearance for Munster with Diarmuid Barron captaining the side in the Champions Cup for the first time.

Academy lock Evan O’Connell keeps his place to start on his Champions Cup debut with Academy prop Kieran Ryan set for his first European appearance off the bench.

Daly comes into the side as one of five changes to the starting XV that beat Emirates Lions last week.

Returning internationals Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Peter O’Mahony all start with Tadhg Beirne among the replacements.

Short-term signing Dian Bleuler, Tom Farrell and Thaakir Abrahams start on their first Champions Cup appearances for Munster.

Daly, Nash and Abrahams form the back three as Alex Nankivell, who has signed a new two-year contract, and Tom Farrell continue their centre partnership.

Casey and Crowley partner up in the half-backs.

Bleuler, Barron and John Ryan pack down in the front row with O’Connell and Fineen Wycherley completing an unchanged front five.

O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes start together in the back row.

Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up as Beirne, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the backline replacements with Burns set for his first appearance in the Champions Cup for Munster.

On the injury front, Conor Murray was unavailable due to a knock.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Billy Burns, Jack O’Donoghue.

Sam Prendergast starts at out-half, as Leinster welcome back a host of Ireland internationals for their European Champions Cup opener with Bristol Bears on Sunday.

Jack Conan will captain the side from number 8 with Jordie Barrett expected to make his debut in blue off the bench.

The New Zealand international served as a water carrier for the province last weekend against Ulster.

Stuart McCloskey comes in as Ulster make four changes for their trip with Toulouse.

The Champions Cup officially gets underway this evening, with Bath hosting Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle from 8 o'clock.