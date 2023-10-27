Munster team named

Munster's team for their URC meeting with Benetton on Sunday shows two changes, with Calvin Nash and John Hodnett coming into the team.

There are three Academy players in the starting side with Shay McCarthy, Ethan Coughlan and Edwin Edogbo keeping their places from last week while Academy prop Kieran Ryan is named among the replacements.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in an unchanged front-row while Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley continue their partnership in the second-row.

Hodnett comes into the back-row at openside where he is joined by captain Jack O'Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Coughlan and Joey Carbery continue their half-back partnership while Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch form an unchanged centre combination.

Shane Daly continues at full-back while Nash, who was a late withdrawal last week, comes into the side on the the left wing while McCarthy moves to the other flank.

There are three changes to the replacements from last week with Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson and Seán O'Brien included. New signing O'Brien is in line for his Munster debut.

On the injury front, Paddy Patterson came through training over the past number of weeks with no issues and returns to the squad.

Patterson was unavailable after sustaining a knee injury in training last season and is set for his first appearance since March.

Andrew Conway was not available for selection after picking up a knock and will be assessed by the medical department.

Munster: Shane Daly; Shay McCarthy, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made five changes to his team for tomorrow's clash with the Sharks.

Max Deegan is set to make his 100th appearance for the province, with hooker Dylan Donnellan poised to make his debut off the bench.

Tom O'Toole has been included in the Ulster 15 for their clash with the Bulls on Sunday.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has handed full-back Tiernan O'Halloran his first start of the season for their meeting with Glasgow.