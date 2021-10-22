Munster team named

The Munster team has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan ahead of Saturday’s URC round five clash against Ospreys at the Swansea.com Stadium (7.35pm).

There are eight changes to the side that defeated Connacht at Thomond Park last time out.

Out-half Jack Crowley makes his first Munster start on his fifth appearance for the province as Matt Gallagher, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin and Shane Daly also come into the backline.

The three changes in the pack see Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue move into the starting XV.

There is a positional switch for Tadhg Beirne as he starts in the back row.

Gallagher is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly on either wing.

Crowley is partnered by Craig Casey in the half-backs as Goggin and Coombes renew the centre partnership that started against Scarlets in round three.

Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley in the engine room.

Tadhg Beirne moves to the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony with Jack O’Donoghue at no.8.

John Hodnett, Conor Murray and Damian de Allende are named among the replacements and in line for their first Munster appearances of the season.

Hodnett has been lining out for UCC in recent weeks after recovering from a long-term Achilles injury and could make his first Munster appearance since November 1, 2020.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki is still set to train with Ireland ahead of the autumn internationals, despit being ruled out of Connacht’s derby with Ulster with a knee injury.

Iain Henderson returns from a thumb injury for Ulster, who are also boosted by the returns of Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey and Eric O'Sullivan.