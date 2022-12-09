Munster team named

The Munster team has been named for Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Top 14 leaders Toulouse at Thomond Park (3.15pm).

There is one change to the side that secured a bonus-point win in Edinburgh as Mike Haley comes back into the team at full-back with Shane Daly moving to the wing.

Peter O’Mahony captains Munster and John Ryan starts on his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Haley, Calvin Nash and Daly form the back three with an unchanged centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch, who makes his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery continue in the half-backs with the forwards all remaining in situ.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson is included among the replacements and in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Keith Earls is also named in the squad and set to make his second appearance of the season. Earls returned to training last month after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in September.

On the injury front, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Edwin Edogbo has sustained an ankle injury that rules him out for at least six to seven weeks.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

Ross Byrne will start at outhalf for Leinster away to Racing (pr: Rassing) tomorrow with Johnny Sexton still unavailable due to a calf injury.

Tadhg Furlong also misses out due to an ankle injury - Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan both come into the front row.

Iain Henderson and John Cooney will both miss Ulster's trip to Sale on Sunday.

Nathan Doak comes in for Cooney at scrum-half, to start with Billy Burns in the half-backs, while Jacob Stockdale's named on the left wing.

Caolin Blade and David Hawkshaw will start at 9 and 10 for Connacht in their Challenge Cup clash with Newcastle at the Sportsground tomorrow - Adam Byrne will make his first start for the province on the wing.