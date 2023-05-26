Munster starting line-up revealed for final

The Munster side has been named for tomorrow’s URC Grand Final against Stormers at the DHL Stadium.

There are three personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that won away to Leinster in the semi-final.

Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash return to the side after completing their return to play protocols following the quarter-final against Glasgow.

Murray and Jack Crowley start together in the half-backs as Crowley moves from inside centre to out-half.

Fekitoa resumes his centre partnership with Antoine Frisch in midfield as Nash joins full-back Mike Haley and Shane Daly to start in the back three.

The pack is unchanged with Captain Peter O’Mahony joined by John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row while Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start in the engine room.

RG Snyman joins the squad as a replacement.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie are both back in the Stormers team.

They come into the pack, having missed the semi-final win over Connacht due to injury.