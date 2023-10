Munster begin the defence of their URC title this evening, with the Sharks visiting Thomond Park.

Andrew Conway earns his 150th Munster cap there, as the winger makes his first appearance in 16-months.

Will Addison will bridge a two-year gap between appearances when he starts for Ulster away to Zebre from 1.

And Connacht start their season with the visit of Ospreys to the Sportsground from 3.