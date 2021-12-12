Munster start Champions Cup campaign this afternoon

Connacht and Munster are both in Heineken Champions Cup action this afternoon.
Connacht welcome Stade Francais to the Sportsground for a 1 o'clock kickoff.
Munster travel to the Ricoh Arena to take on Wasps from a quarter-past-3.
