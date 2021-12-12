Advertisement
Sport

Munster start Champions Cup campaign this afternoon

Dec 12, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Munster start Champions Cup campaign this afternoon Munster start Champions Cup campaign this afternoon
Share this article

Connacht and Munster are both in Heineken Champions Cup action this afternoon.

Connacht welcome Stade Francais to the Sportsground for a 1 o'clock kickoff.

Munster travel to the Ricoh Arena to take on Wasps from a quarter-past-3.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus