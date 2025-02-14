Munster side revealed for Scarlets outing

Munster have welcomed Josh Wycherley back to their team for tomorrow's visit of the Scarlets to Thomond Park in the URC.

He's recovered from a neck injury to start at loosehead prop.

Tom Ahern continues in the second-row after being released from the Ireland camp to play.

Munster press release:

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 11 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park (5.15pm).

There is one change to the side that beat Dragons 38-19 last time out as Josh Wycherley returns from a neck injury to start at loosehead prop.

Tom Ahern continues in the second row after returning from Ireland camp on Monday.

Academy full-back Ben O’Connor keeps his place in an unchanged backline and is one of three Academy players in the squad along with replacements Kieran Ryan and Shay McCarthy.

O’Connor, Shane Daly and Diarmuid Kilgallen start in the back three with Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell in midfield. Ethan Coughlan and Billy Burns continue their half-back partnership.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager start in the front row with Ahern and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up as Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and McCarthy are the backline replacements.

Munster Rugby: Ben O'Connor (Highfield RFC/PBC); Shane Daly (Highfield RFC/PBC), Tom Farrell (Coolmine RFC/Castleknock College), Rory Scannell (PBC), Diarmuid Kilgallen (Naas RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea); Billy Burns (Beechen Cliff/Hartpury College), Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC); Josh Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Diarmuid Barron (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College), Oli Jager (Naas RFC/Newbridge College/Blackrock College); Tom Ahern (Youghal RFC/Dungarvan RFC/Waterpark RFC), Fineen Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea); Jack O'Donoghue (C) (Waterpark RFC), Alex Kendellen (PBC), Gavin Coombes (Skibbereen RFC).

Replacements: Niall Scannell (PBC), Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/St Munchin’s College), John Ryan (Muskerry RFC/CBC), Brian Gleeson (Thurles RFC/Rockwell College), John Hodnett (Clonakilty RFC), Paddy Patterson (Blackrock College), Tony Butler (Ennis RFC), Shay McCarthy (Richmond RFC/St Munchin’s College).

Hugh Gavin is back from injury to partner Cathal Forde in Connacht's midfield for their clash with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium.

Captain Cian Prendergast, tighthead Jack Aungier, scrum-half Ben Murphy and wing Shayne Bolton have also been named to start by head coach Pete Wilkins.

Table toppers Leinster are in Wales to take on the Ospreys this evening, Leo Cullen's team currently hold an 11-point lead at the summit.