Munster side named for URC semi-final

The Munster side has been named for Saturday’s URC semi-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

There are four personnel changes and two positional switches to the side that won away to Glasgow Warriors in last week’s quarter-final.

Keith Earls recovered from his groin injury earlier this week and makes his first start since his 200th Munster appearance against Sharks three weeks ago.

Craig Casey, Ben Healy and John Hodnett also come into the side with Tadhg Beirne moving into the second row as Jack Crowley starts at inside centre.

Captain Peter O’Mahony (elbow) and Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) both came through training this week and are named in the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Earls and Shane Daly on either flank.

Casey and Healy start in the half-backs with Crowley and Antoine Frisch forming the centre partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in an unchanged front row.

Jean Kleyn and Beirne start in the engine room with O’Mahony, Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side.

Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin and Rory Scannell join the squad as replacements.

In player news, Munster Rugby can confirm that scrum-half Neil Cronin has signed a contract extension until the end of January 2024.

Cronin has made 37 Munster appearances since making his debut for the province as a Garryowen player against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in 2014.

He signed his first contract with Munster in 2018 after continuing to impress with Garryowen in the AIL.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.

Robbie Henshaw is back in the Leinster team.

Ronan Kelleher also returns for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Connacht have named an unchanged team for their last four clash with the Stormers in South Africa.