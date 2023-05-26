Munster side for United Rugby Championship final to be named today

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will name his side to play in tomorrow's United Rugby Championship final at lunchtime.
A 30-man squad has travelled to South Africa ahead of Saturday's decider against the Stormers in Cape Town.
