Advertisement
Sport

Munster side for United Rugby Championship final to be named today

May 26, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Munster side for United Rugby Championship final to be named today Munster side for United Rugby Championship final to be named today
Share this article

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will name his side to play in tomorrow's United Rugby Championship final at lunchtime.

A 30-man squad has travelled to South Africa ahead of Saturday's decider against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus