Advertisement
Sport

Munster set to reveal team for Champions Cup

Dec 10, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Munster set to reveal team for Champions Cup Munster set to reveal team for Champions Cup
Share this article

Munster will reveal one of the more highly anticipated starting fifteens today.

Despite still being in quarantine, head coach Johann van Graan has insisted he'll be picking the team to play Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Despite the large contingent either isolating, or still in Cape Town, Munster could still name a host of internationals for Sunday's game in Coventry.

Advertisement

Ulster, Connacht and Leinster are also set to reveal their first European selections of the campaign.

The new European season gets underway tonight at Franklin's Gardens, where Northampton entertain Racing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus