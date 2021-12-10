Munster set to reveal team for Champions Cup

Munster will reveal one of the more highly anticipated starting fifteens today.

Despite still being in quarantine, head coach Johann van Graan has insisted he'll be picking the team to play Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Despite the large contingent either isolating, or still in Cape Town, Munster could still name a host of internationals for Sunday's game in Coventry.

Ulster, Connacht and Leinster are also set to reveal their first European selections of the campaign.

The new European season gets underway tonight at Franklin's Gardens, where Northampton entertain Racing.