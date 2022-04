Munster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter final against Toulouse in May is set to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

That's because Thomond Park is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert.

Leinster will travel to Welford Road to face Leicester.

There is one last 16 tie to be decided, with Racing 92 (PR: Rassing) taking a 22 points to 9 lead into their match with Stade Francais in Paris this afternoon.