Munster semis today for Kerry camogie sides

Oct 26, 2024 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Munster semis today for Kerry camogie sides
2 Kerry sides have Munster Camogie Championship semi-finals today

The Intermediate has Clanmaurice away to Moneygall from 2.

In the Juniors there’s an 11 o’clock throw-in to Cillard against Croagh/Kilfinny in Kilmoyley

