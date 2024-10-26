Munster semis today for Kerry camogie sides

2 Kerry sides have Munster Camogie Championship semi-finals today
The Intermediate has Clanmaurice away to Moneygall from 2.
In the Juniors there’s an 11 o’clock throw-in to Cillard against Croagh/Kilfinny in Kilmoyley
