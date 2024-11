2 Kerry teams have AIB Ladies Munster Football Championship semi-finals this afternoon.

Castleisland Desmonds are away to Kilmurry Ibrickane from 1 o’clock in the last four of the Seniors.

Desmonds manager Dan Kearney

Manager of KI, Patrick O’Connor

The Senior Bs has Southern Gaels at Ballymacarbry from 3.30.

Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick

Ballymacarbry captain Sadhbh Hallinan