Munster are hoping to reach the semi-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in three-years this afternoon.

Johann van Graan’s side have taken up temporary residence at the Aviva Stadium for a meeting with Toulouse.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 3pm.

Advertisement

Then at 5.30, Leinster welcome back James Ryan for their meeting with Leicester at Welford Road.

At the same time, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle play Montpellier.