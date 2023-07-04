Advertisement
Munster Rugby's Elite Performance Officer passes away

Jul 4, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
A pall's been cast over Ireland's final pool game at the World Under-20 Championship.

Jack Oliver was due to be among the replacements for today's meeting with Fiji, but his father Greig was killed as the result of an accident in South Africa yesterday.

Greig Oliver had been Munster Rugby's Elite Performance Officer since 2011, and was previously an Ireland under-20 head coach.

Ireland need to beat Fiji this afternoon if they're to reach the competition semi-finals.

That kicks off at 12.30, with the other game in Ireland's pool underway a half-an-hour later with current leaders England playing Australia.

