Munster rugby team named

The Munster side has been named for Saturday night’s BKT URC round three clash against Ospreys at Virgin Media Park (7.35pm).

There are eight personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that faced Zebre last week.

Bryan Fitzgerald makes his first start for the province following his debut off the bench last week.

Captain Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Peter O’Mahony all start on their first appearances of the season.

21-year-old Academy winger Shay McCarthy, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Jack O’Donoghue also come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and McCarthy start in the back three.

Craig Casey and Crowley are in the half-backs as Fitzgerald and Tom Farrell start together in midfield. A positional change sees Farrell return to outside centre.

Loughman, Scannell and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and O’Donoghue complete the side.

Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up.

Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes and Jack Daly complete the forward cover.

Conor Murray and Tony Butler are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Alex Nankivell (shoulder) was unavailable for selection.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Bryan Fitzgerald, Shay McCarthy; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O'Mahony, John Hodnett, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Jack Daly.

RG Snyman will make his Leinster debut in tomorrow's URC meeting with Benetton.

Caelan Doris will captain the side for the first time since his appointment as skipper in the summer.

And Ulster have handed first starts to Ben Carson, Charlie Irvine and James McCormick ahead of their trip to play the Vodacom Bulls in South Africa.

Connacht are in action tonight - they face Scarlets in Wales from 7.35.