Munster reveal nine positive cases of Covid-19

Munster have revealed there have been nine positive cases of Covid-19 among their travelling players and staff in South Africa.

This followed another round of PCR testing in Cape Town.

The remaining party of 38 have returned negative results and are isolating in their hotel rooms.

Another round of PCR testing will take place today and upon results of those, Munster may be able to make a determination about travel back to Ireland for those who are not carrying the virus.

The individuals affected by the positive cases - the nine today and a previous case, will remain in Cape Town until the end of their isolation period.

Today's news places the ability of Munster to adequately prepare for and fulfil the Heineken Champions Cup game against Wasps on Sunday December 12th in doubt.