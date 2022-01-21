Munster reveal Champions Cup side

The Munster side has been named for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Wasps at Thomond Park (3.15pm).

It will be a special occasion for Dave Kilcoyne as he will become just the 12th Munster player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province.

27-year-old Jack O’Donoghue will become the youngest player to reach the 150-cap milestone for Munster as he starts in the back row.

There are three changes to the Munster side that defeated Castres in France last week as Diarmuid Barron, Ben Healy and Jean Kleyn come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank. The centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell is also unchanged with Conor Murray and Healy in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Barron and Stephen Archer start in the front row with Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

The back row of captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes is unchanged.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy hooker Scott Buckley is set to make his second Munster appearance off the bench with Simon Zebo also among the replacements and in line for his first Champions Cup action since returning to Munster.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Simon Zebo.

