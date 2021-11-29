Munster pressing on with preparations for Champions Cup opener

Munster say they are pressing on with preparations for their opening Heineken Champions Cup match.

They remain in South Africa this afternoon, awaiting the results of a new round of PCR tests.

One member of Munster’s travelling party is isolating in a separate hotel having tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said that all but two of the Munster group are to be allowed home.

The squad will have to isolate for ten days upon their return, with a trip to Wasps due on December 12th.

Munster say Academy manager Ian Costello is working with academy players and returning internationals for the Champions Cup game.

Meanwhile, Leinster say James Ryan will see an independent concussion consultant as part of his recovery from a head injury.

The lock took a blow to the head in Ireland’s win over Argentina.

Ryan has completed the Return To Play Protocols, but requires further monitoring.

Jamison Gibson-Park will have a thigh injury assessed before Friday’s game with Connacht.

While Dan Leavy’s following return-to-play protocols after Saturday’s defeat to Ulster.