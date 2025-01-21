Advertisement
Munster PPS results

Jan 21, 2025 18:00 By radiokerrysport
Munster PPS results
TUS Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara (15 D F)
Round 1
Scoil Mhuire & Ide Newcastle West 0-5 V Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale 3-10

TUS Corn Sean Stac (15 E H)
Round 1
Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 2-1 V Iver Sceine Kenmare 6-17
Ennis Community College 4-8 V St. Patricks Comprehensive School Shannon 3-3

Meanwhile, the 2025 Munster GAA Annual Convention took place on Saturday January 18th at the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee.

Tim Murphy (Kerry) replaced Ger Ryan (Tipperary) as Munster GAA Chairman.

Sean Michael O’Regan (Waterford) was elected as the new Munster GAA Vice-Chairman.

Outgoing officers Treasurer Bob Ryan (Cork) and PRO Dermot Lynch (Kerry) were re-elected unopposed while Munster GAA President Michael Power (Tipperary) completed his three year term.

List of Munster GAA Officers for 2025 – Chairman – Tim Murphy (Kerry), Vice-Chairman – Sean Michael O’Regan (Waterford), Treasurer – Bob Ryan (Cork), PRO – Dermot Weeshie Lynch (Kerry), CEO – Kieran Leddy (Cork), Operations Manager – John Brennan (Clare)

