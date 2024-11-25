Munster PPS Results

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1
Round 3 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
St Brendans Killarney 2-20 V St. Flannans College Ennis 1-2
TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F)
Round 2 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Scoil Na Trioniode Doon 1-9 V Rice College Ennis 0-7
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 2
Round 3 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Causeway Comprehensive School 3-9 V Ennistymon CBS 0-8
TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 2 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Ballincollig Community School 0-10 V Douglas Community School 0-5
TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Quarter Final - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 2-9 V Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 1-13