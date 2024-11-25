Advertisement
Sport

Munster PPS Results

Nov 25, 2024 16:43 By radiokerrysport
Munster PPS Results
Share this article

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1
Round 3 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
St Brendans Killarney 2-20 V St. Flannans College Ennis 1-2

TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F)
Round 2 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Scoil Na Trioniode Doon 1-9 V Rice College Ennis 0-7

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 2
Round 3 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Causeway Comprehensive School 3-9 V Ennistymon CBS 0-8

Advertisement

TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 2 - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Ballincollig Community School 0-10 V Douglas Community School 0-5

TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Quarter Final - 25-11-2024 (Mon)
Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 2-9 V Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 1-13

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Advertisement
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Reigning world champion into second round of UK Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus