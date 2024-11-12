Advertisement
Sport

Munster PPS results

Nov 12, 2024 15:38 By radiokerrysport
Munster PPS results
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 3
Round 3
St Marys Newport 3-21 V Hazelwood College Dromcollogher 3-13

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 2
Round 2
Presentation Ballingarry 5-12 V Causeway Comprehensive School 1-8

TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 1
Colaiste Mhuire Durlas 3-13 V Scoil Phobal Roscrea 4-8

TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Quarter Final
Blackwater Community School Lismore 6-7 V Scoil Ruain Killenaule 4-10

TUS Corn Gearoid O Beineid (17 E H)
Round 2
Davis College Mallow W/O V Colaiste Daibheid Cork Conceded

