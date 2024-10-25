Munster PPS results

TUS Corn Micheal O Fuireastail (19 E F)
Round 1
Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton 3-12 V Desmond College Gortboy 1-9
TUS Corn an Rianaigh (17 A H)
Quarter Final
Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 5-16 V Our Ladys Templemore 1-23
CBS Midleton 1-17 V Christian Brothers College, Cork 0-16
TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Round 2
Pobail Scoil Na Trionide, Youghal 2-14 V St. Francis College Rochestown 0-14
Scoil Na Trioniode Doon 3-10 V Tralee CBS 3-17
Blackwater Community School Lismore 3-16 V Cashel C.S 1-14
Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 2-11 V Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 1-24
TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Round 2
Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock 1-12 V Coláiste An Phiarsaigh Glanmire 0-4
CBS Mitchelstown 2-20 V Ard Scoil Na Mara, Tramore 2-11
TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO
Round 2
Mary Immaculate Dunmanway 0-7 V St. Brogans College Bandon 5-13
Mount Sion CBS Post Primary 5-11 V St Declans Kilmacthomas 4-4
Ennistymon CBS 1-19 V Mungret Community College 0-9
Presentation Ballingarry 2-12 V Scoil Ruain Killenaule 1-14
TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Round 3
Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 7-5 V Scoil Mhuire Ballingeary 0-3