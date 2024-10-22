Advertisement
Munster PPS results

Oct 22, 2024 16:31 By radiokerrysport
TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 1
Ard Scoil Na Mara, Tramore 2-5 V St Declans Kilmacthomas 3-14
Boherbue Comprehensive School 2-11 V Colaiste Mhuire Buttevant 3-9

TUS Corn Micheal O Fuireastail (19 E F)
Round 1
Millstreet Community School 0-21 V McEgan College Macroom 1-2
coláiste Chíaráin Croom 2-10 V Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh 5-13

TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Round 2
Kinsale Community School 2-17 V Coachford College 1-19

TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO
Round 2
Colaiste Chriost Ri 4-12 V Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 1-7

TUS Corn Seosamh Ui Neill (17 D F)
Quarter Final
Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry 4-9 V St John Bosco Community College Kildysart 1-19

