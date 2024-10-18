Munster Post Primary Schools results

U17 B Football 1/4 finals
PS Sliabh Luachra 3-17 V Coachford College 3-18
Presentation Secondary School Miltown 1-11 V Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne 0-6
U17 C Football 1/4 final
CBS Mitchelstown 3-15 V Castleisland Community College 3-5
