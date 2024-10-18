Advertisement
Sport

Munster Post Primary Schools results

Oct 18, 2024 17:29 By radiokerrysport
Munster Post Primary Schools results
U17 B Football 1/4 finals

PS Sliabh Luachra 3-17 V Coachford College 3-18

Presentation Secondary School Miltown 1-11 V Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne 0-6

U17 C Football 1/4 final

CBS Mitchelstown 3-15 V Castleisland Community College 3-5

